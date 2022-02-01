Saudi-funded Asian Tour expanding in Middle East and to UK

KING ABDULLAH ECONOMIC CITY, Saudi Arabia (AP) — A 10-event run called the International Series will form part of this season’s Asian Tour in a move that could prove to be a threat to golf’s two main tours. The series is being funded by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund and fronted by former world No. 1 Greg Norman. Norman has been behind attempts for a proposed breakaway super league. Norman announced the introduction of the series ahead of this week’s Saudi International. One of the 10 events will take place at the Centurion Club outside London. Norman says the series will not be “geo-fenced” and that raises the potential for a future event in the United States. The tournaments will be open to players from other tours.