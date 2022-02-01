Shiffrin saw what Biles, other Summer Olympians went through

By HOWARD FENDRICH

AP National Writer

Two-time Alpine skiing gold medalist Mikaela Shiffrin has been thinking a lot about the stress and pressure that gymnast Simone Biles and swimmer Caeleb Dressel discussed during last year’s Tokyo Olympics. And Shiffrin knows that she will face similar burdens when her races at the Beijing Winter Games begin next week. She already has been successful enough to own a total of three Olympic medals, three World Cup overall titles and six world championship golds. Shiffrin is aware that creates expectations on her from everywhere. And how comfortable — or uncomfortable — that makes her in China could affect how well she performs.