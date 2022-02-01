South Korea qualifies for World Cup; costly draw for Aussies

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea has qualified for a 10th successive World Cup after beating Syria 2-0 in Dubai. Second-half goals from Kim Jin-su and Kwon Chang-hoon gave the Koreans a comfortable victory over the bottom team in Asia Group A qualifying. South Korea moved 11 points clear of the third-placed United Arab Emirates with two games left. The top two teams from each of the two groups automatically qualify. The third-place teams advance to playoffs. Japan handed Group B leader Saudi Arabia its first defeat by 2-0 at Saitama Stadium. The Saudis lead the group by a point from Japan. Australia stays third in Group B after a 2-2 draw with Oman.