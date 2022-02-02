Aubameyang pledges to help Barcelona with his experience

By TALES AZZONI

AP Sports Writer

MADRID (AP) — Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang said he hopes to contribute to Barcelona with his experience. The Catalan club secured a deal with the 32-year-old former Arsenal forward just before the transfer deadline on Monday. Aubameyang previously also played in the French and German leagues. He scored 92 goals in 162 appearances with Arsenal in all competitions. He was released by Arsenal for free after being stripped of the team’s captaincy for disciplinary reasons. He signed a contract with Barcelona until June 2025 with an out-clause option in 2023 and a buyout clause of 100 million euros.