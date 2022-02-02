Skip to Content
AP National Sports
By
Published 7:40 PM

Bishop leads George Washington over La Salle 89-87

WASHINGTON (AP) — James Bishop scored 27 points as George Washington held off La Salle 89-87. Bishop sank 1 of 2 free throws with 2 seconds remaining for the Colonials (8-12, 4-4 Atlantic 10 Conference) after Jhamir Brickus’ four-point play pulled the Explorers (6-13, 1-8) within a point with 5 seconds left. Joe Bamisile added 24 points for George Washington. Brickus scored a season-high 20 points and had eight assists for the Explorers, whose losing streak reached five games. Jack Clark added 17 points and 11 rebounds.

AP National Sports

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content