Brother of late NFL star Junior Seau killed in car crash

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Officials have identified the 56-year-old driver killed in a collision with a dump truck in a San Diego suburb as Savaii Seau, the brother of the late NFL Hall of Famer Junior Seau. The San Diego Union-Tribune reports Wednesday that Seau was driving in the suburb of Lakeside on Tuesday afternoon when his Audi drifted into a southbound lane and smashed into a water district truck. California Highway Patrol officials could not be immediately reached for comment. The newspaper reported that Seau was not wearing a seat belt. He died after being taken to a hospital. Seau’s wife was with him and suffered minor injuries along with the driver of the truck.