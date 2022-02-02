Olympian moved to village after tearful video in isolation

By TIM REYNOLDS

AP Sports Writer

BEIJING (AP) — Belgian skeleton racer Kim Meylemans was permitted to enter one of the Olympic villages hours after she tearfully turned to social media and detailed how upset she was about being in isolation over coronavirus concerns. Meylemans tested positive for COVID-19 upon her arrival in Beijing, which meant she had to enter isolation and return several negative tests before being cleared to move into the Yanqing Olympic Village. She thought that was happening Wednesday after she returned multiple negative tests. But she was taken to another facility instead until Belgian Olympic officials and the International Olympic Committee intervened. Her Instagram post raised questions about how her mental health was being affected by the ordeal.