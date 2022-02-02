Olympic advisers at ease with COVID rate, see cases falling

By GRAHAM DUNBAR

AP Sports Writer

BEIJING (AP) — More than 30 new COVID-19 cases are being detected daily ahead of the Beijing Olympics but organizers say they aren’t worried and expect numbers to drop within days. The 32 new cases confirmed Tuesday included 15 people arriving at the airport in China and 17 among athletes, officials and workers already living inside the Olympic bubbles. All get daily PCR tests. Olympic medical advisor Brian McCloskey says 11 people have been treated at the hospital for a symptom since Jan. 23. But he says “none of those are seriously ill in any way.”