Shuster to become 1st curler to carry US flag at Olympics

By BERNIE WILSON

AP Sports Writer

BEIJING (AP) — John Shuster will become the first curler to carry the American flag in an Olympic opening ceremony at this year’s Beijing Games. That’s a big deal for a sport that’s becoming more popular in the United States thanks to Shuster’s Olympic exploits. The defending gold medalist and five-time Olympian was elected by his fellow American athletes to lead the United States into the Bird’s Nest on Friday along with Brittany Bowe. Bowe is a three-time Olympian who was the first runner-up and will walk in place of bobsledder Elana Meyers Taylor. Meyers Taylor tested positive for COVID-19.