Jackson’s layup propels Clippers to 111-110 win over Lakers

By JOE REEDY

AP Sports Writer

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Reggie Jackson scored 25 points, including a driving layup with four seconds remaining, and the Los Angeles Clippers held off the Los Angeles Lakers 111-110. There were five lead changes in the final 63 seconds, including Jackson’s winner. Anthony Davis, who led the Lakers with 30 points and 17 rebounds, had a chance to win it but missed a running floater as time expired. Marcus Morris Sr. led the Clippers with 29 points, while Serge Ibaka added 20 points and nine rebounds.