Pat Verbeek hired as Anaheim Ducks’ new general manager

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Pat Verbeek has been hired as the new general manager of the Anaheim Ducks. He replaces Bob Murray, who resigned Nov. 10 and entered a treatment program for alcohol abuse amid allegations of misconduct. Verbeek spent the past three seasons as the Detroit Red Wings’ assistant general manager under Steve Yzerman. Verbeek worked the previous nine seasons for Yzerman with the Tampa Bay Lightning as their assistant general manager and director of player personnel. Verbeek played nearly two decades in the NHL, earning two All-Star selections and winning the Stanley Cup with the Dallas Stars in 1999.