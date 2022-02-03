Smesko notches 600th win, FGCU women beat Central Arkansas

CONWAY, Ark. (AP) — Tishara Morehouse scored 19 points, Kendall Spray added 12 points and No. 22 Florida Gulf Coast made 17 3-pointers in beating Central Arkansas 71-44 for coach Karl Smesko’s 600th career win. Smesko reached the milestone in just 726 games, faster than Pat Summitt (734 games), Tara VanDerveer (767), and C. Vivian Stringer (785). Seventeen of FGCU’s 24 field goals were from distance. The Eagles attempted 52 3-pointers. Central Arkansas was held to 27.6% shooting and turned it over 15 times. Kerstie Phills and Andrea Cecil each scored 10 points for Florida Gulf Coast. Lucy Ibeh had 13 points and 13 rebounds for Central Arkansas (8-12, 3-6). Hannah Langhi had 12 points and nine rebounds.