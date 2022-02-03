The Latest: Olympic ski jump training canceled due to wind

BEIJING (AP) — The third round of training for women’s ski jumpers at the Beijing Olympics has been canceled due to windy conditions. Wind gusts were measured at 7 meters per second (16 mph). To make the conditions even more brutal, it was minus 9 degrees Celsius (16 degrees Fahrenheit) on the sunny afternoon. The 40 women in the field had two jumps each, a day after having three rounds of training. Practice for the men’s ski jumpers later in the day started on time. Defending Olympic champion Maren Lundby of Norway and top-ranked Marita Kramer of Austria will not vie for medals on Saturday, creating a wide-open competition.