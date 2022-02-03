The Latest: Putin arrives in Beijing for Olympics opening

BEIJING (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin has arrived in Beijing for the opening of the Beijing Olympic Games. He’ll also hold talks with Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping as the two leaders look to project themselves as a counterweight to the U.S. and its allies. The Russian leader’s visit comes amid growing Chinese support for Moscow in its dispute with Ukraine that threatens to break out into armed conflict. Putin’s presence makes him the highest-profile guest at the event following the decision by the U.S., Britain and others not to send officials in protest over China’s human rights abuses and its treatment of Uyghurs and other Muslim minorities. The discussions are the first in-person meeting between Putin and Xi since 2019.