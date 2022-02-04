Auburn coach Harsin holds firm amid turnover and criticism

By The Associated Press

Auburn coach Bryan Harsin tells ESPN he is “not planning on going anywhere” as he tries to navigate a tumultuous offseason. Auburn went 6-7 in its first season under Harsin, who was hired away from Boise State. The Tigers have had 18 players enter the transfer portal and five assistant coaches leave the program since the end of the season. A former Auburn player posted on social media that players were treated “like dogs” by Harsin, but other players are defending him. Auburn President Jay Gogue says the school is trying to “separate fact from fiction.”