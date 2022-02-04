China’s pandemic Olympics begins, with lockdown and boycotts

By SARAH DiLORENZO

Associated Press

BEIJING (AP) — China is launching a locked-down Winter Olympics. The country where the coronavirus outbreak emerged two years ago is projecting its might on the most global of stages even as some Western governments stage a diplomatic boycott over the way China treats millions of its own people. Beijing becomes the first city to host both winter and summer Games. And while some are staying away from these second pandemic Olympics in six months, many other world leaders planned to attend the opening ceremony. Most notable is Russian President Vladimir Putin. He met privately with China’s Xi Jinping earlier in the day as a dangerous standoff unfolded at Russia’s border with Ukraine.