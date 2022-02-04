Emboldened China opens Olympics, with lockdown and boycotts

By SARAH DiLORENZO

Associated Press

BEIJING (AP) — China invited the world back — sort of — for the pandemic era’s second Olympics. Beijing used its first Games to amplify its international aspirations. This time it is an emboldened and more powerful nation, whose government’s authoritarian turn provoked some countries’ leaders into staying home. Chinese President Xi Jinping declared the Games open on Friday during a ceremony heavy on ice-blue tones and winter imagery. Athletes Zhao Jiawen and Dinigeer Yilamujiang delivered the final Olympic flame. The choice of Dinigeer, who is a Uyghur, was steeped in symbolism since critics say China has abused and oppressed Uyghurs on a massive scale. With the flame lit, Beijing became the first city to host both winter and summer Games.