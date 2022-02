NEWARK, N.J. — Kadary Richmond had 14 points to lead five Seton Hall players in double figures as the Pirates defeated Creighton 74-55. Jamir Harris added 13 points for the Pirates. Myles Cale chipped in 12, Tyrese Samuel scored 11 and Jared Rhoden had 11. Alex O’Connell led the Bluejays with 12 points and seven rebounds.