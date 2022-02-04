Sebastian Berhalter, son of US coach, dealt to Vancouver

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Midfielder Sebastian Berhalter, a son of U.S. national team coach Gregg Berhalter, was traded to Major League Soccer’s Vancouver Whitecaps from the Columbus Crew for $50,000 in General Allocation Money plus $50,000 in allocation money contingent on performance. Columbus would receive a percentage of any transfer fee if Berhalter is transferred to an international team. The 20-year-old signed a homegrown player contract on Jan. 17, 2020, and made his professional debut that July 11 against Cincinnati. He made nine appearances, including four starts that season. Berhalter spent last season on loan to Austin and made 18 appearances, including five starts.