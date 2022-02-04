Speedskater Dawson stuck in US, still hopes to make Olympics

By BETH HARRIS

AP Sports Writer

BEIJING (AP) — The clock is ticking for American speedskater Casey Dawson to get to his first Olympics. He tested positive for COVID-19 three weeks ago but recently had been testing negative and believed that by producing two consecutive negative tests he would be cleared to join his teammates in Beijing. But Dawson posted on social media that four negative tests are now required for him to travel. His first individual event comes up Sunday in the 5,000 meters. Dawson also qualified in the 1,500 next week. The U.S. is eager to get him to China in time for the team pursuit. The Americans are a medal threat in that event.