Team USA flag bearer Bowe gave up spot in event for teammate

By PAUL NEWBERRY

AP Sports Writer

BEIJING (AP) — Brittany Bowe is having quite an Olympics before she even hits the ice. First, she reclaimed another speedskating race in Beijing when a third spot opened up for the Americans in the 500 meters. Bowe finished first in the that event at the U.S. trials but gave up her spot to ensure one of the favorites, Erin Jackson, could race at the Winter Games. Then, Bowe was selected to be one of the U.S. flag bearers in the opening ceremony after the original choice, bobsledder Elana Meyers Taylor, tested positive for COVID-19. Bowe’s best races are the 1,000 and 1,500. Both are considered strong medal possibilities for the 33-year-old Floridian. Now she gets to compete in the 500, too.