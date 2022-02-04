The Latest: China completes athlete parade into Winter Games
BEIJING (AP) — President Xi Jinping stood and waved as the Chinese delegation entered the Bird’s Nest to complete the parade of athletes at the opening ceremony for the Beijing Games. The host nation always is the last team announced in the parade, and there were loud roars and flag-waving throughout the stadium as the Chinese athletes made their way into the event. The Chinese have about 175 athletes expected to compete in the Olympics.