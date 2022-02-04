The Latest: IOC President Bach speaks, Beijing Games open

BEIJING (AP) — International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach has spoken at the opening ceremony of the Beijing Games, thanking those around the globe who he says has gone “beyond the call of duty” to make the events happen as a global pandemic continues raging. These Olympics are the second to take place during the COVID-19 pandemic, after the Tokyo Games last summer. Bach talked about how the Olympics highlight “ambition, courage and strength.” He likened those qualities to what China has done to grow Olympic winter sports to its residents.