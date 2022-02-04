The Latest: Some flagbearers missing from Olympic parade

BEIJING (AP) — At least two of the women who would have been flagbearers at the opening ceremony of the Beijing Olympics were not in the parade of athletes on Friday night because of virus-related issues. U.S. bobsledder Elana Meyers Taylor had to give up her spot to speedskater Brittany Bowe, who shares the flagbearer honor with curling star John Shuster. Meyers Taylor remains in isolation after a positive test. And Friday, U.S. Virgin Islands skeleton athlete Katie Tannenbaum revealed that she, too, has tested positive for COVID-19. The Virgin Islands flag was being carried into the stadium by a volunteer.