Skip to Content
AP National Sports
By
Published 8:02 AM

UCLA player arrested after allegedly spitting at Arizona fan

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — University of Arizona police say UCLA men’s basketball player Mac Etienne has been arrested and cited on suspicion of misdemeanor assault after he appeared to spit toward a fan after the Bruins lost to Pac-12 rival Arizona. Local media outlets reported that fans jeered UCLA players Thursday night as they left the playing floor in Tucson for their locker room. A police spokesman says Etienne was allowed to go to the locker room and was then arrested, cited and released. A UCLA spokesman says officials are aware of the alleged incident and are reviewing it. He says UCLA “is committed to and expects the highest level of sportsmanship.”

AP National Sports

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content