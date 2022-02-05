After the crash, Emily Sweeney back on luge’s Olympic stage

By TIM REYNOLDS

AP Sports Writer

BEIJING (AP) — It has come up in conversations for four years. The Crash. USA Luge’s Emily Sweeney has had hundreds of them in her sliding career but there’s only one that people want to talk about. Such is what happens after somebody breaks their neck and their back at the Olympics. Now Sweeney is back on her sport’s biggest stage. She’s one of the many legitimate medal hopefuls in the women’s luge event at the Beijing Olympics. Her competition begins Monday with the first two of four runs at the Yanqing Sliding Center.