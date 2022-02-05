Court overturns African soccer leader Hayatou’s ban by FIFA

LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) — Long-time African soccer leader Issa Hayatou has won his appeal to overturn a one-year ban for alleged commercial wrongdoing imposed by FIFA where he was once interim president. The Court of Arbitration for Sport says it upheld Hayatou’s appeal because “there was insufficient evidence” of misconduct in a Confederation of African Football marketing and media rights deal. Hayatou was CAF president for 29 years until 2017 and was also FIFA’s former interim president. He had been banned for a breach of “duty of loyalty” rules. But CAS says it had upheld Hayatou’s appeal and said no sanction would be imposed. His fine of $33,000 was also overturned.