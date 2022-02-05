House scores 42 to carry New Mexico over Air Force 91-77

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Jaelen House had a career-high 42 points as New Mexico beat Air Force 91-77. Jamal Mashburn Jr. had 20 points for New Mexico (9-14, 2-8 Mountain West Conference), which ended its five-game road losing streak. Jay Allen-Tovar added 10 points, nine rebounds and four blocks. Air Force scored 47 points in the second half, a season high for the team. Jake Heidbreder scored a season-high 20 points and had six rebounds for the Falcons (10-11, 3-7). A.J. Walker added 18 points. Joseph Octave had 14 points.