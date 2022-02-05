Jaguars tweaking power structure after hiring Doug Pederson

By MARK LONG

AP Pro Football Writer

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Doug Pederson won’t have the power Urban Meyer had with the Jacksonville Jaguars. Owner Shad Khan introduced Pederson as the team’s coach on Saturday. Khan said he has applied to the NFL to hire an executive vice president. An EVP would report to Khan and oversee Pederson and general manager Trent Baalke. It’s a much different structure than what the Jaguars employed the last two years. Khan’s only other EVP was two-time Super Bowl-winning coach Tom Coughlin, who held the job from 2017-19. The Jaguars had a coach-centric model in 2021 with Meyer, which ended disastrously when he was fired after 13 games.