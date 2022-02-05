Lewandowski ends 1-game scoring drought, Bayern extends lead

By CIARÁN FAHEY

AP Sports Writer

BERLIN (AP) — Robert Lewandowski has ended his scoring drought which lasted for just one game. The Poland star scored his 24th goal in 21 games to help Bayern Munich stretch its Bundesliga lead to nine points with a 3-2 win over visiting Leipzig. Lewandowski hadn’t scored in Bayern’s previous league game. Borussia Mönchengladbach’s dismal spell has continued with a 1-1 draw at Arminia Bielefeld in the Bundesliga. Coach Adi Hütter remains under pressure with the team just two points above the relegation zone. Union Berlin remains fourth despite losing 2-0 at Augsburg and Freiburg remained fifth despite its 1-0 defeat in Cologne. Eintracht Frankfurt won 3-2 at Stuttgart and Mainz beat visiting Hoffenheim 2-0.