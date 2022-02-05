Olympics Live: Australian curlers get COVID reprieve

BEIJING (AP) — The Australian mixed doubles curling team has received a late reprieve and returned to competition at the Beijing Olympics. That comes after an earlier announcement that it would head home after Tahli Gill returned a series of positive COVID-19 tests. The Australian Olympic Committee said Gill and Dean Hewitt could continue under the close contact provisions. Gill and Hewitt, representing Australia’s first-ever Olympic curling team, were back at the Ice Cube in time to play Switzerland in the round robin competition. They are winless in seven games.