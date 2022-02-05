Olympics Live: Chinese teen Su leads men’s slopestyle

BEIJING (AP) — Chinese teenager Su Yiming had the surprise top score in the men’s Olympic slopestyle qualifying round. Su finished with a score of 86.80 after throwing a triple cork. It topped Mark McMorris of Canada and defending Olympic champion Red Gerard. They also advanced to Monday’s final. The 17-year-old Su won a big air competition in Steamboat Springs, Colorado, in December. His best slopestyle finish on the World Cup circuit was sixth on New Year’s Day. Gerard wound up fifth in qualifying and McMorris second. The top 12 riders moved on.