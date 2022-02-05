Olympics Live: Downhill skiing postponed due to high winds

BEIJING (AP) — The start of the men’s downhill skiing competition at the Beijing Games has been postponed because of high winds. The race, the first of the Alpine competition at the Winter Olympics, will start at least three hours later than expected. Saturday’s third and final training session had to be canceled because of high wind. The world’s best skiers only saw The Rock course up close for the first time on Thursday. At the top of the course, the wind was whipping at 30 mph, with gusts up to 40 mph, when the race was originally scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. Beijing time.