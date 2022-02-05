Olympics Live: Kiwi Sadowski Synnott wins slopestyle gold

BEIJING (AP) — Zoi Sadowski Synnott has won New Zealand’s first gold medal in Winter Olympics history. She stomped down a pressure-packed run on her last trip down the mountain to win the title in women’s slopestyle. The 20-year-old was one of the very few to put down clean run on a supersized course. Hardpacked snow and bone-cold wind chills made things difficult for all 12 finalists, including two-time defending champion Jamie Anderson. She finished ninth. Sadowski Synnott went into her last of three runs trailing American Julia Marino but came up big.