Olympics Live: Men’s downhill moved to Monday

BEIJING (AP) — Alpine skiing’s power couple will have a busy day Monday on the Olympic slopes. Mikaela Shiffrin and Aleksander Aamodt Kilde are now both supposed to race that day after the men’s downhill was pushed back because of too-strong gusts at the scheduled start Sunday. Shiffrin and Kilde are dating. Kilde is considered the man to beat in the downhill. Shiffrin is the defending Olympic champion in the women’s giant slalom. The two-leg GS will be raced at 9:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. on the technical slope at Yanqing Alpine Skiing Center. The downhill will be held at noon on the speed slope about a half-mile away.