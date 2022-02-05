Skip to Content
Pack, Smith help Kansas State beat TCU 75-63

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Nijel Pack scored 20 points on 7-of-10 shooting, Mark Smith had 16 points and 10 rebounds and Kansas State beat TCU 75-63. Pack made three 3-pointers and had four steals. Markquis Nowell had 14 points, six rebounds and six assists and Mike McGuirl hit three 3-pointers and finished with 13 points for Kansas State (12-10, 4-6 Big 12). Damion Baugh scored 17 points, Francisco Farabello 14 and Emanuel Miller added 13 points and eight rebounds for TCU (15-5, 4-4). Smith made a layup 95 seconds into the game to make it 4-2 and the Wildcats led the rest of the way. Mike Miles, who leads TCU in scoring (15.4 per game) and assists (4.2), did not play (wrist). 

