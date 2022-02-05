Rutgers blows past No. 13 Michigan State 84-63

By MATT SUGAM

Associated Press

PISCATAWAY, N.J. (AP) — Paul Mulcahy had his first-career double-double with 15 points and a career-high 12 assists, Ron Harper Jr. added 17 points and Dean Reiber had a career-high 12 points as Rutgers blew past No. 13 Michigan State 84-63. Caleb McConnell had 11 points, nine rebounds and four steals, while Cliff Omoruyi had 17 points, and two blocks for Rutgers. Geo Baker chipped in with 12 points and five assists. Michigan State was led by Gabe Brown with 20 points, five rebounds and a steal. Marcus Bingham Jr. added 12 points and two blocks.