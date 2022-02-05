Syracuse’s balanced attack overwhelms Louisville 92-69

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — Buddy Boeheim and Jesse Edwards scored 19 points apiece and Joe Girard III scored 15 and Syracuse dumped Louisville 92-69 on Saturday for the Orange’s third-straight win. Louisville now has dropped five straight. Syracuse started the game shooting 9 for 10 and never trailed. Syracuse led 11-10 before going on a 14-4 run in a three-minute span and went up 25-14 with 12:37 before halftime. Reserves Jaelyn Withers scored 13 points and El Ellis and Samuell Williamson 10 apiece for Louisville.