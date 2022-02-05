Wahl’s basket helps No. 11 Wisconsin edge Penn State 51-49

By STEVE MEGARGEE

AP Sports Writer

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Tyler Wahl made a tiebreaking layup with 30.5 seconds left to give No. 11 Wisconsin a 51-49 victory over Penn State that extended the Badgers’ home winning streak in the series. Myles Dread’s layup with 51 seconds remaining capped a 9-0 run to tie the game for Penn State. Wahl’s basket put Wisconsin back ahead, and Dread missed a deep 3-pointer in the closing seconds. Wisconsin has won its last 21 home matchups with Penn State.