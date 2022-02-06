3-time champion Kramer finishes off Olympic podium in 5,000

By BETH HARRIS

AP Sports Writer

BEIJING (AP) — Sven Kramer’s best chances at adding to his pile of nine Olympic medals are still ahead of him in Beijing. The most decorated male speedskater in Olympic history came up short in his signature event. He finished ninth in the 5,000 meters after winning it at the last three Winter Games. Kramer says he had expected to do better but wasn’t feeling well. He still has medal chances in the team pursuit and mass start, but the 5,000 represented Kramer’s last individual Olympic race. The 35-year-old from the Netherlands has said he plans to retire this year.