AP source: Texans in talks with Lovie Smith about top job

By KRISTIE RIEKEN

AP Sports Writer

HOUSTON (AP) — The Houston Texans are in talks with assistant coach Lovie Smith for their head coaching vacancy, a person familiar with the meetings told The Associated Press. The person spoke to the AP on the condition of anonymity because the team had not announced that Smith had interviewed for the job. The 63-year-old Smith is currently the Texans’ associate head coach and defensive coordinator. He joined the team last offseason after 2016-2020 as the coach at Illinois. The Texans fired David Culley, who is Black, after just one season as their coach. Smith, who is also Black, coached the Chicago Bears for nine seasons and coached Tampa Bay for two seasons ending in 2015.