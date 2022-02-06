Aussies curlers out of Olympics, back in, then win 1st game

By BERNIE WILSON

AP Sports Writer

BEIJING (AP) — After getting a devastating phone call that she had tested positive for COVID-19, Tahli Gill and her Australian mixed doubles curling teammate Dean Hewitt were out of the Beijing Olympics. A few hours later, another call. They were back in. They barely had enough time to grab their uniforms out of their packed bags, jump in a cab and get from the Olympic Village to the Ice Cube for a game against Switzerland. Highlighting a day they’ll never forget, Gill threw the takeout shot that resulted in a three-ender that helped them beat Switzerland 9-6 for the Aussies’ first victory.