Forest ousts FA Cup holder Leicester; 5th-tier team advances

Leicester’s FA Cup defense has been ended by Nottingham Forest after the second-tier side won 4-1. It wasn’t the biggest upset of the fourth round. The last 16 will feature a fifth-tier side after Boreham Wood won 1-0 at Bournemouth, which is 74 places higher in the English pyramid. Liverpool avoided slipping up against Cardiff by winning 3-1 to set up a meeting with Norwich. The other all-Premier League matchup in the fifth round sees Southampton host West Ham. Premier League champion Manchester City will go to Peterborough. Middlesbrough’s reward for knocking out Manchester United is a meeting with Tottenham.