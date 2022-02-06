Humiliating 5-2 home loss for Dortmund against Leverkusen

By CIARÁN FAHEY

AP Sports Writer

BERLIN (AP) — Borussia Dortmund has been outclassed and outgunned in a humiliating 5-2 loss at home to Bayer Leverkusen in the Bundesliga. The team’s latest performance will have done little to encourage its top goal-scorer Erling Haaland to stay as the defeat allowed Bayern Munich to pull nine points clear at the top. The injured Haaland was watching from the stands. Gio Reyna made his comeback after a five-month injury layoff for second-place Dortmund. The American came on when the team was already four goals down and was foiled by a good save from Leverkusen’s Lennart Grill. Relegation-threatened Wolfsburg hosts last-place Greuther Fürth later Sunday.