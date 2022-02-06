Messi scores as leader PSG wins 5-1 at defending champ Lille

By JEROME PUGMIRE

AP Sports Writer

PARIS (AP) — Lionel Messi had one of his best games for Paris Saint-Germain as the runaway leader profited from bad goalkeeping to win 5-1 at defending champion Lille and move 13 points clear in the French league. The first two goals were gifted while the third was well taken by the record seven-time Ballon d’Or winner Messi in the 37th minute. It was only Messi’s second league goal since joining from Barcelona. Elsewhere Nice missed the chance for second place and the automatic Champions League spot when it lost 1-0 at home to struggling Clermont. Julien Stephan’s Strasbourg continued its fine form by beating Nantes 1-0 at home to move into fourth spot.