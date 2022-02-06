No. 17 Maryland women show depth in 80-65 win over Nebraska

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — Chloe Bibby scored 21 points to lead six in double figures and No. 17 Maryland defeated Nebraska 80-65, the Terrapins’ fifth consecutive win. Angel Reese had 15 points and completed a double-double with 16 rebounds, 10 of which were at the offensive end. Shyanne Sellers and Mimi Collins scored 11 points each and Diamond Miller and Katie Benzan added 10 each for the Terrapins. Ashley Scoggin led Nebraska with 20 points. Isabelle Bourne had 11 points and Alexis Markowski grabbed 12 rebounds.