Olympics Live: Australia’s Anthony wins women’s moguls gold

BEIJING (AP) — Jakara Anthony of Australia has captured the women’s moguls title at the Beijing Olympics. Anthony’s back flip with a grab at the bottom of the course sewed up the gold medal Sunday on the Secret Garden Olympic course. Her score of 83.09 edged American Jaelin Kauf, who had been poised to pick up the first gold medal for Team USA in China. Russian athlete Anastasiia Smirnova earned the bronze while defending champion Perrine Laffont of France finished fourth. The 23-year-old Anthony joins Dale Begg-Smith as the only Aussies to win the Olympic event. Begg-Smith earned his title at the 2006 Turin Games.