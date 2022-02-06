Olympics Live: Canada-Russia hockey delayed; reason unclear

BEIJING (AP) — The start of a preliminary round women’s hockey game between Canada and the Russian team at the Beijing Games has been delayed for at least an hour. Officials have not said why. The game at Wukesong Sports Centre was originally scheduled for 12:10 p.m. Beijing time. It won’t start until at least an hour later. The game was delayed initially when the Canadian team stayed in its locker room after taking part in the pre-game warmup. That left the Russian team sitting on its bench for about 20 minutes before players took the ice to stay fresh. The Russian team eventually left the bench and returned to its locker room.