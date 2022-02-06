Olympics Live: Dutch speedskater’s gold quest ends quickly

BEIJING (AP) — Sven Kramer’s quest for a fourth straight speedskating gold medal in the 5,000 meters ended quickly. The 35-year-old Dutchman skated in the first pair of the day at Beijing’s Ice Ribbon. Two pairs later, both skaters posted faster times. Kramer was the first male skater to win the same event at three straight Olympics, but he’s no longer the world’s dominant long-distance performer at the oval. Four years ago, he won gold in Pyeongchang. Kramer plans to retire after the Beijing Games, but he still has a couple of events to go.