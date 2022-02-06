Olympics Live: Feuz on track for gold in men’s downhill

BEIJING (AP) — Beat Feuz of Switzerland is in first place in the Olympic men’s downhill and is on the brink of capturing gold with only lower-ranked skiers remaining. The 41-year-old Johan Clarey of France is in second and two-time Olympic champion Matthias Mayer of Austria is in third. A victory would give Feuz the one thing lacking from a career filled with accomplishments. He won a silver medal in super-G and bronze in downhill at the 2018 Olympics and is the four-time reigning World Cup downhill champion.